CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Cavs improve wing depth with Denzel Valentine signing

By Justin Taguibao
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cavs finally addressed a need with the addition of Denzel Valentine. The Cavs have inked Denzel Valentine to a two-year contract, adding some much-needed depth at the wing position. That is assuming the oft-injured former Chicago Bulls swingman can remain healthy and stay on the floor. After a breakout...

factoryofsadness.co

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kevin Love’s true feelings about buyout with Cavs, revealed

There have been several conflicting reports about the Cleveland Cavaliers potentially buying out Kevin Love’s current contract. The recent arrival of Lauri Markkanen cast further doubt on Love’s future with the Cavs, but at this point, it looks like the five-time All-Star’s contract isn’t going to be bought out anytime soon.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Have Discussed Trades For 4 Players

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently in a state of rebuilding, and they have some young players with a lot of potential, such as Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro. While they have a solid young core, the rest of their roster does need some improvement, and it seems as though the Cavaliers have engaged in trade talks with teams about multiple players on their roster.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Cedi Osman
Person
Denzel Valentine
Person
Jim Boylen
Person
Lamar Stevens
Person
Kevin Pangos
Cavaliers Nation

Joakim Noah reveals how Cleveland native confronted him in Mexico over his decade-old Cavs diatribe

Former NBA All-Star Joakim Noah recently appeared on the Knuckleheads podcast and told a hilarious story about an experience he had in Mexico. “Some dude comes up, he like, ‘Yo, you Steven Adams?'” Noah explained during the podcast appearance. “I’m like, ‘Nah.’ He like, ‘Yeah, you look like Steven Adams.’ … He’s like, ‘Yeah, you know, I’m from Cleveland.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ This dude trying to clown me and s— off of Cleveland. I’m like, ‘Damn, bro, that was 10 years ago, and y’all still on that.’ People always on that, yo. Yo, Cleveland on vacation. But what it is is also — people be on that crazy — but what it is is just LeBron [James] is a great player. I just wanted everybody to know when we played against him that it wasn’t gonna be like — we was gonna go at him. It wasn’t gonna be no lovefest. I hated that lovefest s—.”
NBA
ClutchPoints

Larry Nance Jr.’s bold Cavs warning that should scare the NBA

Even though he is no longer with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Larry Nance Jr. is still in full support of his former team and sees a bright future for the young Cavs. In an emotional message he shared to Cleveland.com, Nance sent a warning to the rest of the NBA to watch out for the rebuilding Cavs. While the team has suffered years of heartbreaks since LeBron James left the team for the second time, the 28-year-old big man expressed his belief that the team is on the right path to success.
NBA
FanSided

Miami Heat: Best trade ever done with the Cleveland Cavaliers

Trades are one of the most interesting parts of professional sports. The Miami Heat have made a ton of trades over the years, but it’s impossible to know how well those trades turned out until years later. Hindsight is always 20/20, and that saying applies to trades. The only way...
NBA
Cavaliers Nation

Report: Brodric Thomas signs 2-way qualifying offer with Cavs

Guard Brodric Thomas reportedly has signed his two-way qualifying offer with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thomas, 24, appeared in 28 games for the Cavs last season. He made one start. The young guard also spent time with the Houston Rockets during the 2020-21 season. For the season, Thomas averaged 3.9 points,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Bulls#Euroleague#Cleveland Com#Michigan State Spartan#Turkish
fadeawayworld.net

Starting Lineup Of LeBron James: This Team Would Be Unstoppable

LeBron James is one of the greats and we all know this. What he has accomplished on top of the league for 18 seasons has been special, and he continues to do it as he approaches his 19th year in the NBA. But what if we were to create a starting lineup of 5 versions of LeBron James?
NBA
chatsports.com

Bulls add to forward depth by signing Stanley Johnson

As we get closer and closer to the start of the 2021-22 regular season, the Chicago Bulls are still working to fill out their entire roster. While they now have a revamped starting lineup and have added key bench pieces, there are still additions to be made. Monday afternoon, one of those few spots has been filled as the Bulls added more depth at forward.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Cavs sign ex-Gonzaga standout Pangos to 2-year contract

The Cleveland Cavaliers signed veteran international point guard Kevin Pangos to a two-year, $3.5-million contract, his agent told ESPN's Bobby Marks. The first year of the deal is fully guaranteed. The 28-year-old Canadian starred at Gonzaga from 2011-15, earning a third-team All-American nod from several organizations after his senior season...
NBA
Canton Repository

Cleveland Cavaliers sign Denzel Valentine to two-year deal, waive Damyean Dotson

The Cavaliers filled their need for wing depth by signing guard/forward Denzel Valentine to a two-year contract with the first year partially guaranteed, a league source confirmed Friday night. Earlier in the day, the Cavs waived guard Damyean Dotson, clearing a roster spot for Valentine. Valentine, 27, was the 14th...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Cavs Rumors: Simmons, Love, Frontcourt, Valentine, Mathews, Windler

The Cavaliers, who have been mentioned throughout the summer as a possible Ben Simmons suitor, continue to have interest in landing the Sixers star, writes Marc Stein of Substack. Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com mentioned Cleveland’s pursuit of the three time All-Star today as well, adding that the Cavs could enter...
NBA
chatsports.com

Cavs: Denzel Valentine is another that can affect Cedi Osman’s role

Denzel Valentine, Chicago Bulls. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Recently, it was reported on Friday that the Cleveland Cavaliers signed former Chicago Bulls guard/wing Denzel Valentine via two-year deal, of which you can view more on here. In that deal though, it is team-friendly, and for this next upcoming season,...
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: Kevin Pangos signing is for playmaking depth

The Cleveland Cavaliers hadn’t had the most noteworthy offseason in relation to free agency for a while there, which wasn’t necessarily shocking. As of late though, they have been fairly busy. Cleveland acquired Lauri Markkanen via sign-and-trade from the Chicago Bulls nearly two weeks back, and even with them not...
NBA
SLAM

REPORT: Cleveland Cavaliers Eyeing Garrison Mathews, Denzel Valentine

The Clevland Cavaliers have been busy this offseason, but they are reportedly still looking to sure up the back end of the roster. According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, free agents Garrison Mathews and Denzel Valentine both have interest in joining the Cavs before the start of the season. Mathews...
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

146K+
Followers
336K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy