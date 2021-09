Your fall celebrations in Door County kick off in just about two weeks in Sturgeon Bay. The annual harvest fest, classic car show, and street art auction returns to Third Avenue and the surrounding area after a year away. The cherries that have adorned the city streets will be auctioned off while visitors stroll down Third Avenue to enjoy food, a craft show, and children’s activities. The Old Bolts Car Club will also show off their rides on Saturday as they raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of Door County, Lakeshore CAP, DOORCANcer, and Door County Special Olympics. While the food is Destination Sturgeon Bay’s Carly Sarkis’ favorite thing about Harvest Fest, she says another tradition with Munich ties will also return.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO