Queen Elizabeth has sent her “thoughts and prayers” to the families of the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack on its 20th anniversary. The 95-year-old monarch paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the coordinated attacks by the Islamic group al-Qaeda on September 11th 2001 in the US, which saw two planes crash into the World Trade Center and one into the Pentagon, killing almost three thousand people.

U.K. ・ 6 DAYS AGO