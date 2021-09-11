CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9/11 anniversary: Moment of silence as families recite names of victims

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack, New York City held a moment of silence for the lost 2,977 lives. A solemn bell tolled at 8:46 local time - when the hijacked Flight 11 hit the North Tower.

Hello Magazine

The Queen pays heartfelt tribute to victims of 9/11 on 20th anniversary

The Queen has paid tribute to the thousands of people who lost their lives during 9/11 on the 20th anniversary on Saturday. Her Majesty released a heartfelt statement in which she remembered those who tragically died following the attack on the World Trade Center in New York City in 2001.
