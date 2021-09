It began at 8:46 a.m. on September 11, 2001. That was when the first plane that left Logan Airport crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center killing everyone on board and hundreds inside the building. By the end of that morning, a second plane from Boston had crashed into the World Trade Center South Tower, a third into the Pentagon, and a fourth into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, when the passengers tried to wrestle the plane from the hijackers. Many of us can remember where we were at that time and how this event forever changed our lives.

