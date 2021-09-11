TSMC Price Hikes to Result in Higher Retail Pricing For Pretty Much Everything

As the first benchmark results of Apple's A15 Bionic application processor appear on Geekbench, we can reveal some more information about the architecture of the new chip. When Apple formally introduced its A15 Bionic system-on-chip (SoC) earlier this week, it said that it featured a 50% higher CPU performance and a 30% higher GPU performance when compared to an undisclosed competitor, but it never compared the it to its previous-generation A14 Bionic SoC. It did not take long before the first benchmark results of Apple's A15 Bionic hit the Internet though. As it turns out, the new SoC has a massively — 55% —higher performance in Geekbench 5 Metal graphics benchmark. For now, take these benchmarks with a grain of salt.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO