TSMC Price Hikes to Result in Higher Retail Pricing For Pretty Much Everything

By Anton Shilov
 6 days ago
The recent increase in wafer quotes by TSMC, Samsung Foundry, GlobalFoundries, SMIC, UMC, and other contract chipmakers, particularly for chips made using mature nodes, will soon have a more serious impact on the price of actual hardware, researchers at Counterpoint claim. That includes cell phones and a broad range of everyday consumer hardware, with the expected price hikes being severe enough that analysts expect most consumers to be forced to buy lower-end hardware.

#Tsmc#Financial Reports#Iot Devices#Globalfoundries#Smic#Umc#Bom#Samsung Foundry#N12 N16#Counterpoint#Ssd#Hpc
