FULLERTON (CBSLA) — Ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, an Orange County man is honoring the victims. Thousands of flags were placed in the front yard of firefighter Scott Townley’s Fullerton home. “It’s all about respect and honor to honor those guys and gals that we lost,” Townley said. Townley honors the victims each year, but this time around, it’s bigger than ever. “We need to do something on the west coast for our east coast brothers and sisters,” he said. The deeply moving display includes handmade crosses for first responders who were killed that day. A new section was created...

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO