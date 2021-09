The Arizona Wildcats are changing quarterbacks. Again. This has become something of an annual tradition, no matter the identity of the coach or the length of the season. The last time one quarterback started every game for Arizona was 2014. Anu Solomon started all 14 contests that year and the first four the following season. Then he got hurt, and QB1 has been a volatile spot ever since.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO