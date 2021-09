Florida police were seen entering the home of missing Gabby Petito, her fiancé and his parents Friday evening while Brian Laundrie was nowhere to be found. Police arrived at 6:20 p.m., and two officers walked out of the home around 7 p.m. But one returned about a minute later with what appeared to be an evidence envelope. It was not immediately clear where the fiancé, Brian Laundrie, was. But he wasn’t at the home.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO