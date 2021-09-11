NFL player props, odds, expert picks for Week 1, 2021: Aaron Rodgers goes under 39.5 pass attempts

As the second season in which the NFL must contend with the coronavirus pandemic begins in earnest, there are plenty of changes, some of which will take some getting used to. The league has relaxed its longtime policies for uniform numbers, which means single-digit jerseys are available to linebackers, defensive backs, running backs and wide receivers. It was jarring to see so many low numbers during the preseason, and that will carry over to the regular season — provided a player first complies with the NFL’s requirement that he buy back the existing inventory of his old jerseys.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO