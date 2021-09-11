CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL player props, odds, expert picks for Week 1, 2021: Aaron Rodgers goes under 39.5 pass attempts

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a rousing start to NFL Week 1 on Thursday night when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Dallas Cowboys, and the weekend promises even more exciting action. That means there will be hundreds of NFL prop bets to pore over. The Week 1 NFL schedule features rookie quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Zach Wilson of the New York Jets and the New England Patriots' Mac Jones making their starting debuts. Trey Lance also could get some work with the San Francisco 49ers, while second year QBs Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow are looking to build on promising starts. There are almost countless NFL props to consider in those matchups and others.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

3 best Josh Gordon landing spots after NFL reinstatement

The NFL season is officially underway and a new free-agent wide receiver has hit the market. According to Adam Schefter, Josh Gordon has completed his NFL-monitored treatment program and could be reinstated soon. Of course, Gordon must await approval from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before a team can sign the veteran receiver.
NFL
The Spun

Look: RG3’s Tweet About Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is the talk of the NFL world in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints dominated the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season. The Saints topped the Packers, 38-3, in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon – the game was relocated due to the effects of Hurricane Ida. Winston...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Yardbarker

NFL world reacts to Aaron Rodgers, Packers being blown out in Week 1

For pretty much the entire offseason, drama defined Aaron Rodgers’ relationship with the Green Bay Packers. Coming off a second consecutive loss in the NFC Championship Game, Rodgers seemingly requested a trade during the spring. While the situation was settled for the short term leading up to Week 1 against...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Crazy Aaron Rodgers Suggestion

In-season quarterback trades almost never happen in the National Football League, especially in-season superstar quarterback trades. The Green Bay Packers played so poorly in Week 1, though, that’s there’s already speculation that one could potentially happen. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio floated the question on Sunday night following the Packers’...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Nfl Season#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Cowboys#Mac Jones#Caesars Sportsbook#Burrow#Nba#The New Orleans Saints#The Green Bay Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Washington Post

What to watch in NFL Week 1: Aaron Rodgers is on a mission

As the second season in which the NFL must contend with the coronavirus pandemic begins in earnest, there are plenty of changes, some of which will take some getting used to. The league has relaxed its longtime policies for uniform numbers, which means single-digit jerseys are available to linebackers, defensive backs, running backs and wide receivers. It was jarring to see so many low numbers during the preseason, and that will carry over to the regular season — provided a player first complies with the NFL’s requirement that he buy back the existing inventory of his old jerseys.
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Is Tom Brady Lite, Aaron Rodgers In Trouble Among NFL Week 1 Overreactions

Week 1 in the NFL season is just about in the books, and the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers might as well book tickets to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles now. The first season of a new football season is always ripe for overreaction. We spend all spring and summer waiting for it to return, and with relatively easy access to every team and every game, we’re eager to make declarative statements after just 60 minutes of football.
NFL
Sportsnet.ca

NFL Week 1 player props to watch: Favourable matchups for Kamara and Kelce

If you’re in the mood to dabble a little on a player prop or two for the first full slate of Sunday NFL games, hopefully, this piece will help you make some informed decisions. I’ve identified some matchups that can possibly help you to be successful in Week 1. Editor’s...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy