CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

After swearing in, Hochul assigns new Lt. Gov. Benjamin to work on vaccine outreach, housing

By Steve Bittenbender, The Center Square
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rbtTa_0bt83olA00


B rian Benjamin took the oath of office on Thursday morning to become New York’s lieutenant governor, and already he’s got a lot on his plate.

The former state senator from Harlem will work on COVID-19 vaccine outreach, rental relief and the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) for the Hochul administration.

The latter issue is one very familiar to him, and the governor has asked him to lead a task force that will identify ways to better serve the authority’s residents, many of whom often wait months for service issues to be addressed in their homes.

New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin speaks after he was sworn in Sept. 9, 2021 in New York.

Darren McGee / Office of the New York Governor

New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin speaks after he was sworn in Sept. 9, 2021 in New York.

“I have the most NYCHA [residents] of any senator in the state, and so I know very clearly the issues around the $40 billion-plus of capital needs that are there and growing quickly,” he said.

Benjamin’s placement continues the upstate-downstate balance in the administration, and Hochul said his work with the NYCHA and COVID-19 vaccination push will help build trust in the government, one of her primary goals in taking over for Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“I can’t do it alone,” she said. “I need someone at my side. Someone who also I rely upon for their wisdom and their guidance and their local knowledge of issues of what’s going on in the public housing in the city. And how we can do much better for the people who call those sometimes hellacious environments their home.”

While much of the lieutenant governor’s purview will be Gotham-based, he’ll still criss-cross the state much as Hochul did under Cuomo. He also told reporters he plans to run for the position in next year’s election and support Hochul as well.

And just as Hochul’s more moderate politics have evolved somewhat over the course of her career – perhaps most notably her approval now of New York’s Green Light Law, which allows the state to issue driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants – there will likely be a change in some of Benjamin’s positioning as well as he becomes a statewide figure.

That was evident in his remarks Thursday on the topic of rent relief. As most of the focus has been on providing assistance to renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Benjamin made the point to address the fact that they’re not the only ones affected by this crisis.

“We have small landlords who are literally cashing life insurance policies, taking out second mortgages on their homes because they don’t have the support,” he said.

Benjamin’s biography states he’s the son of union workers who grew from his middle-class roots to become an Ivy League-educated businessman in his hometown. After a short stint as an investment banker, he helped grow a minority business enterprise focused on housing developments.

However, during an unsuccessful run for New York City’s comptroller earlier this year, the New York Daily News reported Benjamin was a compensated board member of a company that was led by Andrew Neuberger, a financial executive who managed subprime loans for Morgan Stanley in the ramp-up to the Great Recession.

A spokesperson for Benjamin announced he was stepping down from NextPoint Acquisition Corp. after news broke that it added Liberty Tax and LoanMe to its portfolio.

Liberty Tax settled with the federal government two years ago after being investigated for not protecting against people filing fraudulent tax claims. LoanMe, meanwhile, offers loans with extremely high-interest rates.

On Thursday, he was also asked about a report from The City claiming that he continued to own stock in LoanMe even after leaving NextPoint. The return on his $4,100 investment was approaching 20-1, according to the Tuesday article.

Benjamin did not deny owning the stock but spoke out about keeping predatory lenders out of the state.

“My record actually speaks for itself on this,” he said. ‘I support making sure that we don’t have extremely high-interest rates on loans for hardworking Americans.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Birmingham Star

New York governor mandates all cars, trucks to comply

New York [US], September 9 (ANI/Sputnik): New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed new legislation that outlines an ambitious goal to make all cars and light trucks sold in the state zero emissions no later than by 2035, the governor's office said in a release. "Governor Kathy Hochul today announced...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

New York Governor Hochul under fire for school mask policy after this photo goes viral

On her first day in office, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a new, comprehensive plan to help ensure a safe, productive return to schools this fall in the midst of rising COVID-19 numbers fueled by the Delta variant. As part of this plan, Governor Hochul has directed the New York State Department of Health to institute a universal mask requirement in all schools, public and private, as determined necessary at the discretion of the Commissioner. The Department of Health will issue the requirement through regulatory action established by the Public Health and Health Planning Council.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Gov. Cuomo’s last act of treachery

Disgraced Andrew Cuomo abandoned the New York governor’s mansion last week, leaving nearly 15,000 dead nursing home residents in his wake as a result of a catastrophic executive order forcing their facilities to take in COVID-19-infected patients. He also left behind a bevy of female underlings with a mountain of sordid sexual harassment allegations. And, reportedly, Cuomo also ditched his poor…
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State is Mandating That All These People Take the Vaccine [List]

Here is a list of all the professions and people that New York State is requiring to get vaccinated against COVID-19. New York's first female governor, Kathy Hochul, announced yesterday, August 24, 2021, that all school personnel in the state will be required to take the vaccine. She made the announcement on her first day in office, outlining her plan for protecting students in NY,
BUFFALO, NY
Hornell Evening Tribune

'Vaxed': NY Gov. Kathy Hochul's necklace sends a message on COVID vaccines

ALBANY – The gold-colored pendant hanging from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's neck on Thursday was intended to send a message. As she introduced her pick for lieutenant governor, Hochul wore a nameplate necklace with a single word: "Vaxed." Hochul was sworn in as governor Tuesday following former Gov. Andrew...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Housing#Rental Home#Harlem#Nycha#Gotham#The New York Daily News#Liberty Tax#Loanme#Americans
danspapers.com

Ex-Gov. Cuomo Hiding in Hamptons, Reports Say

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Disgraced New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is reportedly hiding out in the Hamptons. Multiple sources claim the former governor, who left office last month while facing an impeachment inquiry into his alleged sexual harassment of 11 women, has been staying at the Southampton home of his longtime friend Dr. Jeffrey Sachs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
ALT 103.5

Workers Have Until October 12th To Return To Work, Must Be Vaccinated

Governor Kathy Hochul has not been in office long, but when she was sworn in she vowed to make fighting COVID-19 one of her top priorities. The State has just announced that they will be giving New York State employees a little more time to return to the State office buildings. In addition, they will also give employees an extension to get themselves vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
140K+
Followers
50K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy