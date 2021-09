NIWOT, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent out a warning this week to residents in Niwot about a mountain lion. The animal was captured on a night camera late Tuesday night stalking on private property just south of Niwot Road. (credit: CPW) Residents in the area say there are often deer and raccoons around there. (credit: CPW) Wildlife officers recommend hazing deer, raccoons, skunks or turkeys away from your property to try to prevent attracting a mountain lion. RELATED: Mountain Lion Creeps Around Aurora Backyard CPW says most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation with humans.

NIWOT, CO ・ 15 DAYS AGO