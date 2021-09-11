CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jellico, TN

Christopher "Chris" Hearn, age 52, of Jellico

Age 52, of Jellico, Tennessee, gained his Heavenly wings on Monday, September 6, 2021, at UC Memorial Central Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Chris was an avid Star Trek Online Gamer. He loved traveling to the North West and seeing the mountains while he and Kevin drove the country together for work. He brought joy and laughter to a lot of family and friends. He had a strong faith in God. In the 19 years that he and Kevin were together, they always put family first; because, it was the right thing to do. His life had a meaning and a purpose. He left this world way too soon; and will never be forgotten. Fly high with the Angels my Love.

