CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duluth, MN

Reader's View: Urge Congress to embrace carbon pricing

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Senate Finance Committee recently listed carbon pricing as a potential piece of the reconciliation legislation, slated to be made law later this year or next. This came after the Citizens' Climate Lobby in August, while much of America was vacationing or surviving drought and floods, garnered 52,600 contacts to senators around the country with the simple request: Include carbon pricing in the reconciliation package. Developed economies around the world have demonstrated that carbon pricing acts as a subtle propellor to every other climate solution and will be the backbone of any serious effort to address the climate crisis.

www.duluthnewstribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — Thousands of Haitian migrants have assembled under and around a bridge in a small Texas border town as chaos unfolded Friday and presented the Biden administration with a new challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers who have been reaching U.S. soil.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Business
NBC News

France recalls its ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine dispute

France announced Friday it is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after it said its Indo-Pacific interests had been undermined by a new agreement made by the Biden administration on nuclear submarines. "At the request of the President of the Republic, I am recalling to Paris without...
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#The News Tribune#Duluth News Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy