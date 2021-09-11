Reader's View: Urge Congress to embrace carbon pricing

The U.S. Senate Finance Committee recently listed carbon pricing as a potential piece of the reconciliation legislation, slated to be made law later this year or next. This came after the Citizens' Climate Lobby in August, while much of America was vacationing or surviving drought and floods, garnered 52,600 contacts to senators around the country with the simple request: Include carbon pricing in the reconciliation package. Developed economies around the world have demonstrated that carbon pricing acts as a subtle propellor to every other climate solution and will be the backbone of any serious effort to address the climate crisis.