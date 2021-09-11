Fade to Gray: Paying the landlord

Michael Nader, the actor known for his performances as Dex in the original “Dynasty” series and Dimitri Marick in “All My Children,” died Monday in Northern California of cancer, his rep confirmed. He was 76.
Fairman’s wife Jodi Lister gave a statement to Michael Fairman TV, saying, “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael. We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted. Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of ‘Dynasty’ during Emma Samms’ virtual event to help raise funds for long...
Comments / 0