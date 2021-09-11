Little Delaware Youth Ensemble...
Little Delaware Youth Ensemble is seeking a PART-TIME BUSINESS MANAGER Responsible for day-to-day operations of our organization, which provides ensemble experience for string musicians, ages 6-18. For full job posting and qualifications, go to https://ldye.org/news/2021/9/1/seeking-new-ldye-busi ness-manager. To apply, please email a cover letter, resume, and names and contact information for three (3) references to littledelawareyouthensemble@yahoo.com.marketplace.thedailystar.com
