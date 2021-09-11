CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, NY

Little Delaware Youth Ensemble...

Daily Star
 7 days ago

Little Delaware Youth Ensemble is seeking a PART-TIME BUSINESS MANAGER Responsible for day-to-day operations of our organization, which provides ensemble experience for string musicians, ages 6-18. For full job posting and qualifications, go to https://ldye.org/news/2021/9/1/seeking-new-ldye-busi ness-manager. To apply, please email a cover letter, resume, and names and contact information for three (3) references to littledelawareyouthensemble@yahoo.com.

The Associated Press

US nears plan for widescale expulsions of Haitian migrants

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration worked Saturday on plans to send many of the thousands of Haitian immigrants who have gathered in a Texas border city back to their Caribbean homeland, in a swift response to the huge influx of people who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and congregated under and around a bridge.
