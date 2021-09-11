Emlis Eugene Head, 97, of Owensboro, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born January 17, 1924 in Daviess County to the late Joseph Chester and Mary Ruth Westerfield Head. Mr. Head was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and retired from General Electric after 40 years. He was a U. S. Army veteran of World War II. In his younger years raising the kids, his favorite thing to do with the family was camping and boating. After retiring, he loved spending winters in Florida with his wife. He later enjoyed spending time on his farm and playing pool and cards.