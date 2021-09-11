Marvel releases new 9/11 tribute comic that you can read for free

Spiderman

Marvel writer Joe Quesada and artist John Romita Jr. have come together to create a comic in remembrance of 9/11 and the first responders involved.

Its called The FOUR FIVES, and is a tribute that follows Amazing Spider-Man #36, which was released 20 years ago as a direct response to the tragedy.

The story features Captain America and Spiderman as they reflect on the event and see others do the same.

You can read the comic for yourself online for FREE here.

