CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Marvel releases new 9/11 tribute comic that you can read for free

By Daniel Vargas
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34iwP5_0bt82s0d00
Spiderman

Marvel writer Joe Quesada and artist John Romita Jr. have come together to create a comic in remembrance of 9/11 and the first responders involved.

Its called The FOUR FIVES, and is a tribute that follows Amazing Spider-Man #36, which was released 20 years ago as a direct response to the tragedy.

The story features Captain America and Spiderman as they reflect on the event and see others do the same.

You can read the comic for yourself online for FREE here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
seattlepi.com

The Best 'Shang-Chi' Comics to Read Before Watching the New Marvel Film

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. With the release of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel...
MOVIES
Polygon

Marvel Unlimited expands with new line of exclusive comics from top creators

Marvel just unrolled a complete revamp of its groundbreaking Marvel Unlimited reading app this morning, but it’s more than just a redesign. The subscription-based Marvel Unlimited service will now host Infinity Comics, an exclusive line of in-continuity Marvel comics series from the company’s top creatives. 27 Infinity Comics are already...
INTERNET
SuperHeroHype

DC Celebrates Batman Day With New Comic Releases

Later this month, Batman Day will celebrate the cultural impact of DC’s flagship hero. And fans also have plenty of new printed adventures to look forward to as well. DC has announced several new stories hitting comic shops and digital platforms in honor of the Dark Knight’s upcoming celebration. Kicking...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Quesada
GamesRadar+

New Venom comic book series delayed by Marvel

Just as Columbia Pictures' Venom: Let There Be Carnage had some schedule issues, so is Marvel Comics' new Venom series. The publisher has informed retailers via its new distribution company Penguin Random House that the upcoming relaunch by artist Bryan Hitch with writers Ram V and Al Ewing has been delayed. The first two issues have been delayed two weeks each, meaning Venom #1 now goes on sale October 27 with Venom #2 now on November 24. According to a recent press release, Marvel intends for Venom #3 to arrive in December.
COMICS
dailyplanetdc.com

Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics, and Marvel Entertainment, is one of the largest and oldest American comic book companies. Here's the Daily Planet's coverage on the entertainment giant.
BUSINESS
Cleburne Times-Review

COMIC BOOKS: The 9/11 Report: A Graphic Adaptation

Two years ago following the investigation into the Trump-Russia connection, someone asked if I would like to borrow a copy of the Mueller Report, I only partially joked, "I'm waiting for the comic book adaptation." Which was finally released later that year as "The Mueller Report Illustrated." But several years...
COMICS
Variety

The Fantastic ‘Hawkeye’ Comic You Need to Read to Prepare for Marvel’s Next Series

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The bows are out in the first trailer for Marvel’s upcoming “Hawkeye” series for Disney Plus, which sees Jeremy Renner reprise his role as master archer Clint Barton alongside the new addition Hailee Steinfeld as beloved comic book character Kate Bishop. But before you binge the new series, which comes out Nov. 24, you’ll want to make sure to read the acclaimed comic series...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Entertainment#9 11#Cox Media Group
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Viewing The Videos: Comic geniuses, new Marvel approach

Steve Martin and Martin Short are so much fun in “Only Murders in the Building” from Hulu, and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Rings” is an above average entry in the superheroes universe in theaters. It’s Viewing the Videos. STREAMING. Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) “Only Murders in...
LONG BEACH, CA
/Film

The 15 Best Superman Comics You Need To Read

Like the utopian Federation of "Star Trek," Superman is an aspirational character. He's a fantasy that began in 1938, when two second-generation Jewish immigrants, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, debuted Superman in the pages of "Action Comics" #1. Audiences quickly latched on to the hero, who despite all of his fantastic powers was still kind, understanding, and heroic. Sure, the myth of Superman is a dream — but fiction should sometimes dream a little.
COMICS
Audacy

Brie Larson shows off her six-pack abs in black crop top: 'Felt cute might delete later'

Brie Larson can definitely stomach being a superhero. The “Captain Marvel” star shared a snap flashing her ripped six-pack as she hiked down a narrow street in England. To perfectly display her toned abs, the 31-year-old wore a black crop top and matching leggins. Larson accessorized with a gold necklace and sported a huge smile as she made her way through the picturesque village.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Whitney Houston’s ‘The Bodyguard’ Gets Remake at Warner Bros. Written by Tony Nominee Matthew López (EXCLUSIVE)

Matthew López, the Tony-nominated playwright of “The Inheritance,” has been hired to write a reimagining of the iconic Whitney Houston film “The Bodyguard” at Warner Bros. The new movie will be inspired by the 1992 romantic drama, which starred Houston and Kevin Costner. The original grossed more than $400 million at the worldwide box office and has what is considered the bestselling movie soundtrack of all time, with several chart-topping original songs from Houston. Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures, and Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing the new film. Rideback’s Nick Reynolds will executive produce. Kasdan was the writer-producer...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
News Break
Politics
codelist.biz

“Iron Man” Robert Downey Jr. Makes A Big Promise To 6 Year Old Hero

After dog attack: Bridger is now celebrated as a true hero by his film heroes. True heroes act quickly and instinctively. So did the little 6-year-old Bridger Walker from the US state of Wyoming. Fear of death, he threw himself in front of his 4-year-old sister when a vicious dog ran towards her. The dog actually snapped – and seriously injured Bridger. His left cheek had to be sewn with 90 stitches. But it was clear to him: “If anyone dies, I will!” But Bridger is now celebrated by his Avenger film heroes as a true great hero. Robert Downey Jr. has also honored the 6-year-old on Instagram. As? You can see that in the video.
WYOMING STATE
Inside the Magic

Marvel Finally Weighs in on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Recasting

Marvel Studios has recently launched its first animated series set in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. What If…? brings its Marvel Comics namesake to the small-screen and explores how iconic events in the MCU would look if they happened in an entirely different way. What Marvel’s What If…? has also...
MOVIES
codelist.biz

Co-creator and actor Ben Best dies at 46

Ben Best, who co-created the popular HBO comedy Eastbound & Down with Danny McBride and Jody Hill and also starred as Clegg, is dead. The writer and actor died at the young age of only 46. Sad news for fans of Eastbound & Down: Ben Best, who made up a...
CELEBRITIES
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
9K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy