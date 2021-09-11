CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Liz Weston: Looking to preserve retirement fund value? Maximizing Social Security payments could help

By Liz Weston
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dear Liz: People are typically advised to wait as long as possible (full retirement age or later) to take Social Security to maximize the benefit. If a couple has low expenses and substantial pensions, wouldn’t it make sense to take Social Security earlier, to preserve retirement funds to pass on to their heirs? Social Security payments stop upon death, whereas retirement accounts are passed on to heirs.

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

Your Social Security Check Could Grow by This Much in 2022

Is your Social Security payment about to see one of its biggest boosts in 30 years? Recent data from the federal government suggests the answer might be “yes.”. In the 1970s, an inflation adjustment — called a cost of living adjustment, or COLA — was added to the Social Security program to protect beneficiaries from increases in inflation.
BUSINESS
southfloridareporter.com

5 Ways To Maximize Your Social Security Benefits

Social Security provides a secure, fixed income to retirees and others, helping many to afford their golden years. Given the fact that you get reliable money for the rest of your life, many people want to max out their monthly check. But how do you do that?. Broadly speaking, you...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Accounts#Retirement Income#Retirement Age#Ours#Nerdwallet#Asklizweston Com
moneytalksnews.com

Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on SmartAsset.com. Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people who make more than $400,000 per year from converting pre-tax retirement savings accounts into a Roth IRA.
CONGRESS & COURTS
benefitspro.com

2022 Social Security COLA could be as high as 6%

The annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for Social Security benefits in 2022 — usually announced in October — could be 6% to 6.1%, the highest since 1983, based on Tuesday’s Consumer Price Index announcement, according to Social Security and Medicare policy analyst Mary Johnson of The Senior Citizens League, who estimated the 2022 COLA would be 6.2% a month ago.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
IBTimes

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Cash Could Come As Experts Call For Monthly Payments

With several federal programs put into place to combat the financial hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic ending or on the verge of ending soon, many are beginning to grow worried about what this could mean for millions of Americans still in dire financial situations and straits. Now, experts are calling for additional monthly assistance as fears over all aid running out continue to spread.
PERSONAL FINANCE
MassLive.com

Social Security recipients still on track for biggest cost-of-living hike in years in 2022

People who receive Social Security payments, including senior citizens and workers with disabilities, are still on track for a major increase in their benefits in 2022. Beneficiaries could see their payments rise by 6% to 6.1% in January, according to a recent estimate from the Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group for seniors. That would be the biggest cost-of-living hike since 1983, when a 7.4% increase took effect.
BUSINESS
Spotlight News

Spotlight on Finance: Retirement Planning in the Pandemic’s Wake

By Andrew Alessi, CFP, Senior Vice President, Key Private Bank ALBANY – The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting financial uncertainty – including widespread layoffs and stock market volatility – have taken a toll on many Americans’ short- and long-term budgeting and savings goals, particularly when it comes to retirement planning. Facing immediate and difficult decisions, by […]
ALBANY, NY
marthastewart.com

How to Maximize Your Retirement Accounts

While you are saving for retirement, you want to maximize each of your accounts. It's easy to forget about them when amounts are withdrawn from your paycheck automatically before you ever see that money, but it's important to pay close attention to your your 401(k) and Roth IRA accounts; in order to make the most of them, you need to understand their status. "Maximizing your retirement accounts will ensure you won't have to rely on social security benefits after retirement. It will also help you live comfortably as a retiree without becoming a burden for your family," explains Jill Gonzalez, an analyst at WalletHub. "Maximizing your retirement accounts means you will be able to build a nest egg that can withstand things like inflation, or market turbulence. This translates into having enough money through retirement to sustain the lifestyle you choose." Ahead, Gonzalez explains how.
BUSINESS
money.com

Retirees Could Get Their Biggest Social Security Raise in 40 Years

It looks like good news is on the way for people who receive Social Security benefits: Monthly checks are expected to get a historic boost in January 2022. Recipients are looking at between a 6.0% to 6.1% increase in their monthly payments, according to The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a nonpartisan group that releases regular estimates of Social Security cost of living adjustments (COLA).
BUSINESS
smobserved.com

Will Retiring Early from Work Affect my Social Security Benefit?

Ask Rusty – Will Retiring Early from Work Affect my Social Security?. AdvertisementDear Rusty: I stopped working at age 55, well before my full retirement age of 66 years and 10 months. I had over 35 years working prior to retiring from work. I don't intend to start collecting Social Security until my full retirement age. Will I be penalized for all those years between when I stopped working and my full retirement age? Signed: Planning Ahead.
BUSINESS
Huron Daily Tribune

Social Security cost-of-living increase could be highest in nearly 40 years

Social Security recipients could see a significant increase next year. It's projected that there will be a cost-of-living increase of 6.2 % in 2022, according to the Senior Citizen's League, which released the information. This would be the largest cost-of-living increase since 1983 when cost-of-living increased for social security recipients by 7.4 %, Mary Johnson, an social security analyst for the Senior Citizens league, pointed out.
ECONOMY
koamnewsnow.com

3 Reasons Claiming Social Security at 70 Could Be a Mistake

As you’re preparing for retirement, one of the most important questions to ask yourself is what age you want to begin claiming Social Security benefits. The earliest you can file is age 62, but for every month you wait beyond that age to claim, you’ll receive slightly larger checks. By waiting until age 70, you’ll collect your full benefit amount plus up to 32% extra each month for the rest of your life.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

What's My Social Security Full Retirement Age?

Waiting until your full retirement age to collect Social Security can have a big financial payoff. If you wait until your full retirement age, you are eligible to collect 100% of your Social Security retirement benefit. Initially, when the Social Security Act was signed into law in 1935, that age was 65. However, a law passed in 1983 gradually increased the retirement age to 67. You do have the option to take your benefits early, which will reduce your checks, or delay until past your full retirement age, netting you a bigger benefit.
PERSONAL FINANCE
southarkansassun.com

Spousal Social Security Benefits: Here’s How To Claim

Social Security retirement benefits include spousal payments, which are quite significant. A spousal benefit is provided to compensate for a spouse who receives a lesser benefit owing to a lower lifetime earnings record. Social Security Benefit. In a recently published article in Market Watch, a married couple’s labor is often...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
59K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy