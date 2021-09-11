CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious As Summer Winds Down

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 6 days ago

These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week.

What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we roll into the mid weekend of September.

1955 Ford Thunderbird Is A Great Classic Survivor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33841p_0bt821kj00

The Ford Thunderbird is a major part of the American automotive lore and automotive history. This example of the 1955 Ford Thunderbird is amongst the ranks of these highly collectible that represents the first generation of the Ford Thunderbird.

1968 Shelby GT500 KR Looking For A New Field To Gallop In

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KVq2z_0bt821kj00

Carroll Shelby, the man who took what many, including himself, regarded as a “mule” and turned it into the number one pony car in America for much of its long-standing history. This is the very same man who spent much of his life tirelessly grinding on the track gaining the skills needed to become a great driver and an even better builder. So it makes sense that he was able to build one of the nation's favorite automobiles in just a few short years to the heights of what we know and love today. This is an incredible example of those fantastic vintage vehicle, a beautiful 1968 Shelby GT500 KR.

1953 Chrysler Special Coupe by Ghia Is A Classic Dripping With Style

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wm1Zo_0bt821kj00

Chrysler has got to be one of America's favorite automotive manufacturers due to the strong focus on distinctly American engineering and design cues. This translated, essentially, to big powerful engines, sleek yet commanding style, and striking road presence. These days a spotlight has been shown on our beloved Mopars both of the modern world and the days of old. It has become extremely easy to focus on the Hellcats, Scatpacks, and various modern Mopar muscle cars. However, we mustn't forget where these beautiful cars came from. The history of the monstrous machines is arguably the greatest part of the snarly beasts which currently dominate the streets. This car is the perfect example of that history.

2004 Lamborghini Gallardo Represents One Of Lambos Greatest Achievements

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nJkPV_0bt821kj00

Lamborghini introduced the Gallardo in 2003, and it had a very popular run through to 2013. It’s the second car Lamborghini under Audi, and despite being in high demand, only 14,022 were actually built in the 10 year run, since Lamborghini has a tendencies to create a level of exclusivities with their products. However, if you missed your chance to own one new, you don’t have to miss out now that this 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo Coupe is up for grabs.

Low Mileage 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Is A Time Capsule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SLPWr_0bt821kj00

While 1978 was actually the 8th year of the second generation Pontiac Trans Am, but it was better known as being the second of only two year faces of the Trans Am that was one of the most recognizable body styles of all time. Thanks to the release of Smokey and the Bandit in 1977, the 1977 and 1978 body style in the second generation is one of the most highly sought-after f-bodies ever made. Examples like this stunning 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is a perfect embodiment of that iconic style.

