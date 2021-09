If you thought that Tottenham Hotspur would be able to cope against Crystal Palace despite the injuries and absences within the squad, you were completely wrong. Despite the absences of starters Son Heung-min, Steven Bergwijn and Davinson Sánchez, I, myself, thought that Spurs would have the ammunition needed to take three points from a Palace side that was still getting suited and organized under new manager Patrick Vieira. Instead, it was anything but as Spurs suffered an embarrassing 3-0 defeat where they were really never in the game, as indicated by their terrible 0.08 xG.

