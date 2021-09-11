CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spirit of Generosity: Great Futures

Cover picture for the article“Your future is created by what you do today.”. This simple message appears in the entryway of the Akwesasne Boys & Girls Club — it’s also a through-line of our summer-long Spirit of Generosity series: making the decision to give back, even in a small way, has ripple effects that can last for generations.

Spirit of Generosity: Lesser-Known Nonprofits Have a Big Impact

The Adirondack region is fortunate to have a robust nonprofit sector that focuses on a range of issues and needs, from environmental protection and education to support for the business sector, social services, and much more. Many of these organizations are well-known, but we must not overlook the big impact that some of the more off-the-radar groups have in strengthening their communities and maintaining and improving quality of life for all. These community organizations embody the Spirit of Generosity, working in a smaller geographic area or with a more targeted demographic to serve the unique needs of individuals or families. They tend to be the kind of organizations that people don’t know about until they have a reason to find them.
krcgtv.com

Veterans United Foundation donates $750,000 to Central Pantry

COLUMBIA — Veterans United Foundation donated $750,000 to the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri. The donation will help fund the Central Pantry move to a new facility in Columbia. The gift is one of the largest received in the food bank’s history. It will pay for a portion...
MPNnow

Generosity blooms at skilled nursing facility

More than a decade after a family beautified the grounds of the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center in memory of loved ones, their gift has grown. Literally. In 2008, the sons and daughters-in-law of Helen Stiggins and Ted Stiggins donated funding for landscaping in the parking circle at the front of the building, as well as for a retractable awning on a nearby patio. The family continues to provide funds for maintenance when needed.
Shawnee News-Star

Library benefits from donor’s generosity

Shawnee Public Library Board members visited the library recently to review new items recently added thanks to a generous donation from a local donor. “These items are selected to help children enjoy the space, and offer experiences with imaginative play, hands on learning, and socialization,” said Children’s Services Manager Courtney Shelly.
ministrymatters.com

Generosity during a seismic shift

How does a church leader build and sustain generosity and stewardship in the world of Covid 19? How does one build and sustain generosity and stewardship in the digital world? Due to pandemic and acceleration of streaming technology, this monumental shift in the way we do church is having an uneven effect on churches. Some struggle mightily, while others thrive and grow in financial discipleship. What might affect these the outcomes, and what could that teach us? Let’s consider two churches very different from each other, who each found new ways to encourage generosity and growth.
thesungazette.com

CVCB banks on generosity to quell Valley hunger

CENTRAL VALLEY – One Central Valley bank is helping another, but it doesn’t have much to do with money. The Central Valley Community Bank (CVCB) is helping Valley food banks serve their communities by donating volunteers and cash. Last week the president and CEO of CVCB, James Ford, announced their sixth Business Food Fund Challenge is on their way to benefit 15 local food banks in the Valley and Greater Sacramento region. And they are hoping to get other businesses to do the same throughout September.
scranton.edu

Mass of the Holy Spirit: A Spirit-filled Day

The University community gathered last week for the opening school liturgy, the Mass of the Holy Spirit. well over 1,500 students, faculty and staff in attendance! Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, was the main celebrant. He offered some wonderful words to the students at the beginning of the Mass: “I hope that this experience surely is for you a life-changing experience that will propel you into your future well-prepared for life.”
FOX2Now

Generosity fills donation rooms as 1,400 Afghan refugees now expected

ST. LOUIS – The International Institute of St. Louis is now anticipating 1,400 refugees from Afghanistan will make St. Louis their new home. They’ve received an outpouring of donations and announced they are pausing in-kind donations until staff can take inventory and figure out what needs haven’t been met. The institute is still accepting cash and grocery gift card donations in the meantime.
adirondackalmanack.com

Adirondack Center for Writing Finds New Home, Staff

The Adirondack Center for Writing is excited to announce the opening of its new event space at 15 Broadway in Saranac Lake with an open house during the ArtWalk on September 16, 2021 from 5:00-7:00pm. All are welcome to visit the new center free of charge and meet the newest staff member, Tyler Barton!
kumd.org

In the Spirit of Medicine

I'm not sure if he enlisted or was drafted, but he went to Vietnam. He used his wages and got me into a record club and chose the records for me from Vietnam, somehow. I never really knew what was going to show up, but much of what I listen to is from those records.
adirondackalmanack.com

My Loon Friend: A Story of Trust and Healing

We have a camp on the south shore of 4th Lake, in the Fulton Chain, and early one morning in August, I was on our dock practicing my yoga. I was about to release my Down Dog position, when movement on the water caught my eye. It was a loon, less than ten feet off the dock, swimming slowly by. I froze, fearing that any movement would scare it and cause it to dive, which meant I could not see very clearly because, in my head-down position, my hair hung over my face. The loon appeared to have a fish in its mouth—but then I thought I could see little legs on the side, so I said, “No—it’s a crawfish.” We had seen a couple of loon families in the previous days, so I thought the loon was delivering breakfast to someone. Once it had swum away, my husband came down to the dock. He had been up at the house, watching from a distance. “Wow,” he said, “that was so close.” We went on about our day—he went for a bike ride, I went for a walk.
adirondackalmanack.com

Eat Local for Less with AdkAction’s Fair Food Pricing

AdkAction is currently enrolling households in a program designed to help subsidize the cost of locally produced food for families in the North Country. Households who enroll in the Fair Food Pricing program receive 30% off at participating vendors. In times of personal or collective crisis, the discount can temporarily be increased to 90% to provide even more support to households in need.
adirondackalmanack.com

Two North Country properties make nominations for historic registers

The state Board for Historic Preservation has recommended adding 19 properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. These nominations include a “castle” built by prominent Catskill Mountains photographer/aviator Otto Hillig; a Buffalo bakery that helped introduce Wonder Bread to America; an early Arabic-speaking Christian church in Brooklyn; and a community library in the Adirondacks.
Daily Orange

Wellness days should occur every semester

As students arrived back to Syracuse University in the spring of 2021, they commenced another academic period in the midst of a pandemic. Similar to other colleges and universities, students returned to campus with a number of in-person aspects. To do so, however, SU took away spring break in fear of spreading COVID-19, which caused stress and anxiety for many students at SU.
saccityexpress.com

API Program hosts Mid-Autumn Festival celebration and launches Peer Leadership Program

City College’s Asian Pacific Islander (API) Program will host the Mid-Autumn Festival in collaboration with City College’s Cultural Engagement Centers Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 1–2 p.m. on Zoom, according to a recent Cityscape email. No registration is required to attend. The event will celebrate both students coming back to school...
ithaca.com

Cornell freshman in running for $400K of prizes in science competition

ITHACA, NY -- Cornell University freshman Ellen Jannereth is in the running to win $400,000 worth of prizes via the Breakthrough Junior Challenge. The challenge is an annual global competition for students to “inspire creative thinking about science.” It’s open to students ages 13-18 from countries across the globe. Participating students have to create and submit original videos (up to three minutes in length) that “bring to life a concept or theory in the life sciences, physics or mathematics.” The submissions are then judged on the ability to communicate complex scientific ideas in engaging, illuminating and imaginative ways.
