Jurupa Valley, CA

This Jurupa Valley nonprofit uses horses to help those with disabilities

By Rebecca K. O’Connor
Riverside Press Enterprise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen of Hearts Therapeutic Riding Center aims to improve the lives of individuals with mental, physical and emotional disabilities through the power of the horse. Riding and working with horses can have a beneficial effect on a variety of diagnoses, including cerebral palsy, autism, post-traumatic stress disorder, intellectual disabilities, sight impairment and hearing impairment according to Robin Kilcoyne, the organization’s founder and executive director.

