North Carolina State at Mississippi State by the numbers: Rare ACC visit
North Carolina State (1-0) at Mississippi State (1-0) 6 p.m. CDT Saturday (ESPN2) 0 Victories in regular-season games against ACC opponents for Mississippi State. Saturday’s game will be only the fourth regular-season meeting for the Bulldogs with an ACC member since the conference started in 1953. MSU lost to Maryland 35-14 in 1979 and to Georgia Tech 38-7 in 2008 and 42-31 in 2009. Mississippi State is 6-4 against ACC opponents in bowl games, starting with a 16-12 victory over North Carolina State in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 21, 1963.www.al.com
