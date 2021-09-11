North Carolina State at Mississippi State by the numbers: Rare ACC visit

Line: Penn State -7 This game will determine... Just where Auburn is in Year 1 under Bryan Harsin. The Tigers manhandled their first two opponents of the season — Akron and Alabama State — but now they face their first true test of the Harsin era with a top-25 road matchup in one of the tougher environments in college football. If Auburn can win in Happy Valley against one of the current favorites in the Big Ten, Harsin’s program could be well ahead of schedule. Even if Auburn loses, we should know a lot more about this version of the Tigers, for better or worse by Sunday.

