Texas at Arkansas by the numbers: SWC rivals meet again
No. 15 Texas (1-0) at Arkansas (1-0) 6 p.m. CDT Saturday (ESPN) Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. 1 100-yard rusher apiece for Arkansas and Texas in their season-opening games last week. Trelon Smith ran for 102 yards and one TD on 22 carries in the Razorbacks’ 38-17 victory over Rice and Bijan Robinson ran for 103 yards and one TD on 20 carries in the Longhorns’ 38-18 victory over Louisiana. Smith recorded his third 100-yard game in his past five outings. Robinson had his fourth 100-yard game in his past five outings.www.al.com
