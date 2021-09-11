CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
America mourns, remembers lives lost on 20th anniversary of 9/11

By AUSTIN DENEAN, Sinclair Broadcast Group
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG) — Millions are remembering those lost 20 years ago in a terrorist attack that changed daily life for Americans, sent multiple generations to war and altered the global landscape. Saturday marks two decades since terrorists hijacked planes and killed thousands of Americans in attacks on the World Trade...

