Metcalfe County, KY

Edmonton Pumpkin Festival

By Jason Thomas
wcluradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chamber’s board of directors, which comprises a group of community volunteers, met on Thursday, Sept. 9, for its last regularly scheduled meeting before the Pumpkin Festival. Local Emergency Management Director Emory Kidd requested to meet with the board. It was his professional recommendation that the chamber cancels the Pumpkin Festival for public safety reasons. The board considered this information, discussed, debated, and looked at all sides before coming to the very difficult decision.

www.wcluradio.com

