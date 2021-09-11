BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases solo debut

BLACKPINK's Lisa is set to make her solo debut on Sept. 10, and as such, is giving fans new teasers from her upcoming single album, Lalisa. Lisa's new teaser, which arrived Tuesday (Sept. 7), features scenes cut together from her "Lalisa" video. The first scenes fade in and out of technicolor as the singer walks down a deserted alleyway in platform booties. In the next scene, Lisa strolls down a hallway in a stone building in a sparkling, floor-length ballgown. The next trio of scenes flash in quick succession, featuring Lisa surrounded by two girls in an elevator, another scene of her grasping the handles of a motorcycle, and a head-on shot of her posing before the camera in a bejeweled headpiece. The teaser concludes with the single's name in white lettering.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO