Sao Paulo have released Dani Alves from his contract after a wage row. The 38-year-old returned to his homeland in the summer of 2019 on a contract until December 2022 after 17 years playing in Europe, but it was claimed things came to a head earlier this week as the former Barcelona right back had not been paid in full in both the past two seasons and was still owed a whopping €3million (£2.6m), says the Daily Mail.

MLS ・ 18 HOURS AGO