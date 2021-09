The daily chart reveals that the Bitcoin price prediction is trying to settle above the $48,000 level in the journey to $50,000. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bullish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD hits the price area above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages after almost a few days of despairing trade. For the fact that the coin is currently correcting upwards, traders believe that the Bitcoin price is likely to cross into the high resistance levels instead of just battling with inactive supports. Today, BTC/USD touches the $48,176 daily high but currently trading at $47,867 after coming from the support level of $47,470.

CURRENCIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO