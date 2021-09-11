CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Market Holds Close to Returning Bearish Trend

By Azeez Mustapha
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTC/USD – Daily Chart. The BTC/USD daily chart reveals that the crypto market holds positions close to returning bearish trends. There has been a partial-downward path, featuring down below the bullish channel trend lines and the trend-line of the smaller SMA. The 50-day SMA indicator is underneath the 14-day SMA indicator and, it had, during the last downward depression motion that emerged on the September 7th session, almost touched. The Stochastic Oscillators have freshly dipped into the oversold region, touching a critical line around zero range. That suggests the downward-depression weight is on the scale of getting reduction gradually.

