Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Market Holds Close to Returning Bearish Trend

A strong price momentum is one of the indicators that investors consider before buying cryptocurrencies. The rationale is to get a coin that is performing very well and to get in on the action before the hype fizzles out and the coin heads back to Earth. However, you should know that a strong price momentum isn’t the only thing to consider. Cryptocurrencies can be very tricky, and you need to have everything in order before you invest.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO