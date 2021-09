PHOENIX, AZ — Parents are lining up to participate in Arizona’s private school vouchers giveaway to families that object to school mask mandates. Last week, according to the Associated Press, a policy advisor to Governor Doug Ducey announced that applications for over 400 children had been completed and over 2,000 applications had been started for the chance to participate in a program that gives private school vouchers to parents who object to school’s mask mandates.

