IGaming marketing company Gambling.com (NASDAQ:GAMB) stock recently nearly doubled on the sports betting momentum. Shares have since been pulling back. The Company operates iGaming and sports betting marketing sites like Gambling.com and Bookies.com to attain referral revenues much like a Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) of the digital gambling industry. The pandemic and subsequent reopening and restart of live events has spurred the post-pandemic growth of sports betting and iGaming. The pandemic caused a massive hole in state budgets forcing them to reconsider legalizing sports betting and iGaming. The Company an asset-light play directly on the pulse of the growth of the global iGaming. The Company recently obtained a temporary supplier license by the Arizona Department of Gaming to provide marketing and referral services for licensed state operators. The Company launched BetArizona.com to enable sports bettors to compared and sign up for the recent legal betting options online. With each state approval, the Company will continue to build out its referral site network. The site(s) contain news articles, comparison of sportsbooks, reviews and analysis and their individual offers as well as how-to betting guides, tax calculator tool as well as state-focused surveys. Prudent investors seeking exposure in the burgeoning iGaming and sports betting iGaming tailwinds can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Gambling.com.

GAMBLING ・ 20 HOURS AGO