New Game Show ‘The Activist” Draws Major Backlash for Feeling Ingenuine

Dang! The game show community just can’t seem to get it right! What are they doing wrong? A lot of things, fans would say. Pat Sajak just announced some pretty major changes to “Wheel of Fortune.” This, of course, comes in the midst of “Jeopardy!’s” battle to keep fans engaged after a whirlwind of controversies and changes themselves. What’s next, a new version of “Wipeout?”

Not sure about that game show, actually, but a new one is taking the Internet by storm. It’s not necessarily being well received, however. No, “The Activist” is drawing some major backlash for feeling too ingenuine for its name.

‘The Activist’ 101: What You Need to Know About the Game Show

The show barely needed to promote itself after an initial announcement blew up– for all the wrong reasons. You might be asking what’s the show even about? Well, an official spokesperson told Deadline the following:

“The Activist spotlights individuals who’ve made it their life’s work to change the world for the better, as well as the incredible and often challenging work they do on the ground in their communities. This is not a reality show to trivialize activism. On the contrary, our aim is to support activists everywhere, show the ingenuity and dedication they put into their work, and amplify their causes to an even wider audience.”

Usher, Priyanka Chopra, and Julianne Hough make up the panel of co-hosts to the Global Citizen-produced series, and it sounds promising. That is, until you read up a little more on the subject. Competitors of the show need to rack up a hefty social media following in order to beat their opponents.

A lot of people have a problem with that because they think it undermines the whole stated mission of the show. They are worried the activism will actually just turn into a popularity contest with no real heart or soul.

Twitter doesn’t remain silent about a lot of things, and the latest game show blunder really pays homage to that. At least you can always find some wit and some laughs in the endless scrolling. Here are a few scathing replies to “The Activist” to ponder:

One of the replies gaining the most attraction comes from actor/writer/self-proclaimed “feminist in progress,” Jameela Jamil:

Another Twitter user Cora Harrington writes: “It’s nice to see Twitter united over how despicable The Activist Hunger Games are.”

And my favorite:

The show is set to run for five weeks on CBS starting Oct. 22 at 8 p.m., but we’ll see what happens.