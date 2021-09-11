GameDay features Milton's return: 'He did something that was not theoretically possible'
Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton, who transferred in from UCF this past offseason after three strong seasons on the field in Orlando, took his first in-game snaps since suffering a catastrophic knee injury in the regular-season finale of the 2018 campaign this past Sunday against No. 9 Notre Dame in Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Milton nearly lost his leg and has undergone multiple surgeries, battled off an infection, and undergone countless hours of rehab to get to this place.247sports.com
