Florida State

GameDay features Milton's return: 'He did something that was not theoretically possible'

By Chris Nee
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida State quarterback McKenzie Milton, who transferred in from UCF this past offseason after three strong seasons on the field in Orlando, took his first in-game snaps since suffering a catastrophic knee injury in the regular-season finale of the 2018 campaign this past Sunday against No. 9 Notre Dame in Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Milton nearly lost his leg and has undergone multiple surgeries, battled off an infection, and undergone countless hours of rehab to get to this place.

247sports.com

hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii’s McKenzie Milton reflects on his return to football over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After being sidelined for over 1,000 days, Mililani’s McKenzie Milton return to the football field Sunday night for the Florida State Seminoles. “I was just grateful.” Milton told Hawaii News Now’s Steve Uyehara. “I was having fun out there, I was having fun like it was 3 years ago again. I was just embracing that moment, having fun in that moment.”
HAWAII STATE
Scarlet Nation

FSU QB McKenzie Milton's comeback story featured on ESPN's 'GameDay'

Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton, who played in a college football game last Sunday for the first time since his horrific 2018 leg injury, was the subject of a feature story during today's episode of "College GameDay" on ESPN. The piece chronicled Milton's miraculous comeback after nearly losing his leg...
FLORIDA STATE
staradvertiser.com

Hawaii’s McKenzie Milton returns with TD pass on first attempt but Notre Dame escapes with OT victory over Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. >> Notre Dame survived Florida State backup quarterback McKenzie Milton’s unlikely comeback on an emotional night when the Seminoles honored Bobby Bowden. Jonathan Doerer made a 41-yard field goal in overtime and No. 9 Notre Dame escaped with a 41-38 victory after Florida State overcame an 18-point deficit Sunday.
FLORIDA STATE
chatsports.com

McKenzie Milton's family, supporters had best view of QB's miracle return – 'I was really happy for him, but I was scared'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A rollicking crew of 78 of McKenzie Milton’s far-flung supporting cast wedged into Club Level 215 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Sunday night. There were his parents, brothers, his girlfriend, a doctor, a physical therapist, quarterbacks coach and even his barber. More than 20 came from his native Hawaii, and others from Minnesota, Atlanta and Orlando.
NFL
providencejournal.com

Florida State's Milton's return was awe-inspiring

Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton taught us to never give up on yourself even when faced with insurmountable odds. On Nov. 23, 2018, Milton suffered a gruesome knee injury playing for Central Florida. There was massive arterial and nerve damage and he underwent emergency surgery. Numerous surgeries and a full knee replacement followed. The concern was not just football, but if he would ever walk normally again. But Milton would not be denied.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing After McKenzie Milton’s Return

That’s what everyone in the college football world seems to be saying on Sunday night following the return of star quarterback McKenzie Milton. Milton, one of the country’s best quarterbacks during his time at UCF, appeared to be done with football following a devastating leg injury in 2018. His surgeon said he wasn’t aware of any players who made their way back from the injuries he suffered.
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Augustine Record

McKenzie Milton's long-awaited return at Florida State was a moment years in the making

If Jordan Travis had never had his helmet knocked off, it's possible McKenzie Milton's long-awaited moment years in the making would have had to wait. Milton has played quarterback on the scout team at UCF, been a part of Florida State practices all offseason and even played in the Seminoles' spring game in April since suffering his catastrophic knee injury back in 2018 in the Knights' rivalry game against South Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Jack Coan's heroics overshadow McKenzie Milton return

Jack Coan’s first start at quarterback for Notre Dame was a record-setter Sunday night. He threw for 366 yards — the most in an initial start in school history — as the ninth-ranked Fighting Irish held on for a 41-38 overtime victory over Florida State. The Irish’s win overshadowed the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
theosceola.com

Milton describes emotions of comeback on ESPN’s GameDay

McKenzie Milton describes his long road back to the football field, undergoing eight surgeries to make it back to practice with UCF’s scout team in 2020. Milton transferred to FSU and played in his first game in the second half of the loss to Notre Dame. Milton as well as...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE

