CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Take employee engagement to the next level with Motivosity

By Stack Commerce
Engadget
 6 days ago

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Some aspects of our lives have returned to pre-pandemic norms, from dining less than six feet away from strangers to indulging in international travel again. While we’re all certainly celebrating the freedom to safely engage in our favorite pastimes, there are some things people are just not willing to move backward on. Mandatory in-office work is now something that employees consider a deal-breaker, for current and prospective employers alike.

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Next level of care

Nurses are multitaskers. It is a skill used all day, every day. We are constantly assessing, diagnosing, planning, implementing and evaluating outcomes in every interaction with those in our care. We watch, listen, comfort, anticipate and intervene with skills that make the difference in lives. How does this finely honed...
HEALTH SERVICES
bizjournals

9 ways to keep remote employees engaged with company culture

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Two years ago, many business and organizational leaders might have confidently asserted that they would never adopt remote work arrangements. However, the events of the last year and a half have seen many do just that. And broadly speaking, the experiment has worked out very well. Leaders have noted steady or even improved productivity, while workers report enjoying the flexibility and time savings of being able to work from home.
ECONOMY
Tech Times

IMPACT OF EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT ON PRODUCTIVITY

Employee engagement is very important to the continual growth of an organization. Engagement is a way of creating the ideal conditions for all employees of a business to give their very best every day. This includes being focused on their company's targets and principles as well as being motivated to play a role in organizational success, with an increased sense of their own well-being.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Employee Engagement#Employee Morale#Engadget#Remote#Stacksocial
Engadget

Start your coding journey with this $40 Java programming guide

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Java is one of the world's most popular programming languages, interest growing over time, according to the PopularitY of Programming Language (PYPL) Index. That increased awareness isn't just because people want to learn how to code for the fun of it. It's because market trends are demanding workers have stronger tech skills to thrive in evolving environments.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Engadget

5 fitness tech platforms that help you get (and stay) healthy

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. There’s no shortage of health apps and fitness tech, each claiming to help consumers achieve their goals. And while smart devices like wearables will certainly provide valuable data, these metrics and their underlying platforms don’t usually go deep enough to give you truly personalized intel. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle ultimately involves several different factors, and they are all unique to you.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
bizjournals

Driven to succeed: How one KC entrepreneur is taking her venture concept to the next level

Jonaie Johnson is wired for success. A recent University of Missouri-Kansas City graduate, Johnson is a natural leader who thrives on challenges and puts her ambition into action. As an undergraduate, she earned a spot in the university’s honors program, was a starter on a Division I conference championship basketball team and launched a startup business that has received more than $30,000 in funding for development. Her basketball teammates dubbed her “the CEO.”
ENTREPRENEURSHIP
prweek.com

Glassdoor acquires professional social networking app Fishbowl

SAN FRANCISCO: Workplace insights company Glassdoor has acquired professional social networking app Fishbowl via Glassdoor parent company Recruit Holdings, the companies said on Tuesday evening. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The deal will help Glassdoor expand its workplace transparency efforts and provide users with more information about...
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

Microsoft remote work study: Average length of workweek has increased 10% during pandemic

A Microsoft study examining technology usage by its employees has revealed a decrease in cross-company communication, and sparked a lively discussion about the long-term impact of remote work on collaboration, productivity, and innovation. But the peer-reviewed study, published last week in the journal Nature Human Behaviour, includes another notable finding...
PUBLIC HEALTH
money.com

Companies Are So Desperate to Fill Jobs They're Getting Rid of Drug Tests

The global labor shortage has made work perks all but essential for companies scrambling to fill open roles. But in addition to promises of higher wages, flexible schedules and free college tuition for workers, one hurdle to getting a job is disappearing. In a survey out Tuesday from staffing firm...
HEALTH
techgig.com

PwC, Motorola, and others are hiring software engineers across India

Amid the pandemic, there has been a huge demand for software engineers that are making people be ready for the interviews. Are you looking out for a job opportunity? In such a case, it is essential to know which company is hiring techies. Here are some key job roles for...
SOFTWARE
fordcountyrecord.com

Ivy Tech launching new program for student career development, employer outreach

LAFAYETTE — Ivy Tech Community College Lafayette will host a Grand Opening for the new Career Coaching and Employer Connections program Sept. 21 from noon to 1 p.m. The event will be streamed statewide through the IvyEvents app. To view the event, attendees must install the app from their device’s...
COLLEGES
VentureBeat

Mature data practices deliver workplace productivity and innovation

Organizations leveraging data-driven insights generated twice as many innovations in 2020 compared with companies with less “mature” data strategies, according to new research findings from Enterprise Strategy Group and data analytics pioneer Splunk. The companies with mature data strategies were able to release twice as many products and services and...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy