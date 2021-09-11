Take employee engagement to the next level with Motivosity

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Some aspects of our lives have returned to pre-pandemic norms, from dining less than six feet away from strangers to indulging in international travel again. While we’re all certainly celebrating the freedom to safely engage in our favorite pastimes, there are some things people are just not willing to move backward on. Mandatory in-office work is now something that employees consider a deal-breaker, for current and prospective employers alike.