Motorcyclist, 27, killed in A85 crash is named

BALDWIN HILLS (CBSLA) – A woman was found stabbed to death in a senior living community in Baldwin Hills Thursday afternoon. Sept. 16, 2021. (CBSLA) According to Los Angeles police, at around 1:30 p.m., the 69-year-old victim was discovered by her caretaker stabbed to death at the Buckingham Senior Apartments in the 4000 block of Buckingham Road. She was not immediately identified. CBSLA’s cameras showed a man at the scene who appeared distraught. He was handcuffed, placed in the back of a police car and driven away. His relationship to the victim was not known. “This is the neighborhood that I live in, and I would like to think that it’s safe, to feel safe, but I know that since the pandemic, its just been a lot of things going on…and a lot of people fighting for survival,” said Dzhane Parker, who lives in the neighborhood. “I honestly don’t know. But to know that someone was in their home, in a safe building, and to be found this way, is scary.” There was no word on a motive, or whether investigators had identified a suspect. Detectives are examining security camera footage from the apartment community.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO