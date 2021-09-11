CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Motorcyclist, 27, killed in A85 crash is named

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 27-year-old man who was killed in a motorbike crash has been named by police. Nicholas Wylie, who was from Falkirk and known to his friends as Nick Leo Forbes, died on 1 September. He was killed after his black Kawasaki left the A85 St Fillans to Lochearnhead road and...

www.bbc.com

