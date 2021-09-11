CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live updates: Virginia 35, Illinois 14, mid 4Q

Cover picture for the articleIllini Inquirer’s Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner are in Charlottesville (Va.) to witness Illinois football’s first road trip of the 2021 season to take on Virginia. Illinois (1-1) is currently a 10.5-point underdog against the Cavaliers (1-0), who have won 18 of their last 20 home games under Bronco Mendenhall.

Three-List Preview: Virginia Football Takes On Big 10 Program Illinois

The University of Virginia football program dispatched in-state FCS foe William & Mary to open the 2021 season. Now the Hoos turn their attention their first FBS opponent, the University of Illinois. UVA is looking to start the season 2-0, while the Fighting Illini (1-1) are looking to rebound from a tough home loss to Texas-San Antonio.
Watch now: Illinois football hits the road, locks in on 'creative' Virginia offense

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois cornerback Tony Adams Jr. believes he and his team didn't play up to their potential in last week's 37-30 home loss to UTSA, giving up 497 yards of total offense and 280 through the air. The Illini have a chance to regain their footing Saturday at Virginia, but Adams is well aware that nothing will be given to them.
Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
Nick Saban offers words of warning to Alabama fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a strong message for fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Despite Alabama being No. 1 in the latest AP Poll and being 2-0 after two strong weeks, Saban doesn’t want fans to get complacent. Saban wants fans to have respect for the opponents in order to maintain a strong level of enthusiasm throughout the year.
The Opening Drive: Auburn at Penn State

AUBURN, Ala. – If there was ever going to be a barometer to measure how good this 2021 Auburn team is, it's going to come Saturday night at Penn State. Auburn has dominated in each of its first two games, putting up 60 points in wins over both Akron and Alabama State. But the level of competition will be much greater against a top-10 Penn State team, and the Tigers will not have the Jordan-Hare crowd on their side. Instead, they will be met with a hostile environment in Happy Valley.
The Moment Wan'Dale Robinson knew he was leaving Nebraska

Wan’Dale Robinson is an elite talent at wide receiver. He’s proved as much in only two games at Kentucky. For some reason, Scott Frost played the former Kentucky Mr. Football at running back, a lot. It’s what eventually led Robinson back to his Old Kentucky Home. Last week Trevor Sikkema,...
Bryce Young, Alabama’s veteran players making sure team is ready for Florida

Alabama defeated Mercer in its home opener, but its victory was not pretty. Nick Saban was not pleased with how the Crimson Tide practiced last week, and the mistakes it made attributed to his frustration in multiple pressers. His message got to the players, and some of them spoke about how they were not prepared for the matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium. It might have been hard to get up for the Bears; however, this week is a different task for the Tide.
Live updates from Williams-Brice: Gamecocks defeat Eastern Illinois

SCORING PLAYS — 1st quarter. ▪ Nick Muse 4-yard catch from Zeb Noland (conversion good) USC 8-0 ▪ Jaheim Bell 3-yard catch from Noland (PAT good) USC 15-0 ▪ Josh Vann 12-yard catch from Noland (PAT good) USC 22-0 ▪ ZaQuandre White 10-yard catch from Noland (PAT good) USC 29-0.
Illinois Travels to Virginia for First Road Game Saturday

Illinois (1-1) at Virginia (1-0) Date/Time Saturday, Sept. 11 | 10 a.m. CT | GameDay. Location Charlottesville, Va. (Scott Stadium) CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Illinois football team hits the road for the first time under first-year head coach Bret Bielema when it matches up against Virginia on Saturday at 10 a.m. CT on ACC Network. The Illini and Virginia will meet in the regular season for the first time in history after the teams' two previous meetings have been bowl victories for Illinois (1990 Florida Citrus Bowl, 1999 MicronPC.com Bowl).
Previewing Virginia football’s Saturday morning clash against Illinois

After a 43-0 drubbing of William & Mary last Saturday, Virginia moves on to face Big Ten foe Illinois. The Cavaliers (1-0, 0-0 ACC) may be a bit confused — as is the rest of the college football world — as to what to make of the Illini (1-1, 1-0 Big Ten). Illinois started off the season with a bang, defeating Nebraska 30-22 in a game where it built up a 21-point lead on the back of backup sophomore quarterback Artur Sitkowski. The era of first-year Coach Bret Bielema seemed to have started off with a bang, but Illinois came crashing back down to Earth with a 37-30 defeat at home to UTSA. Sitkowski once again had a solid game, but the defense struggled mightily, allowing the Roadrunners to score three rushing touchdowns. Now, Virginia and Illinois meet for the first time since 1999 in a game that could very well determine who both teams really are.
Armstrong throws for 5 TDs as Virginia hands Illinois second-straight loss

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (Heart of Illinois ABC) — Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for five touchdowns and became the third quarterback in program history to pass for over 400 yards as Virginia beat Illinois 42-14. It snapped Virginia’s 13-game losing streak in non-conference games against Power Five opponents. Armstrong went 27 for 36 for 405 yards, joining Kurt Benkert (who did it twice) and Marc Verica as Virginia quarterbacks who surpassed 400 yards in a game.
