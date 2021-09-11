Live updates: Virginia 35, Illinois 14, mid 4Q

After a 43-0 drubbing of William & Mary last Saturday, Virginia moves on to face Big Ten foe Illinois. The Cavaliers (1-0, 0-0 ACC) may be a bit confused — as is the rest of the college football world — as to what to make of the Illini (1-1, 1-0 Big Ten). Illinois started off the season with a bang, defeating Nebraska 30-22 in a game where it built up a 21-point lead on the back of backup sophomore quarterback Artur Sitkowski. The era of first-year Coach Bret Bielema seemed to have started off with a bang, but Illinois came crashing back down to Earth with a 37-30 defeat at home to UTSA. Sitkowski once again had a solid game, but the defense struggled mightily, allowing the Roadrunners to score three rushing touchdowns. Now, Virginia and Illinois meet for the first time since 1999 in a game that could very well determine who both teams really are.

