How Kentucky, Other College Football Programs will Remember 9/11

UK Athletics

This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, a day that changed the world forever. The University of Kentucky is one of many college football programs that is using its large platform to honor those who lost their lives on September 11th and those who sacrificed to protect our country in wake of the tragedy.

Today is Heroes’ Day at Kroger Field. Members of the military and first responders can receive one complimentary ticket and reduced ticket prices for friends and family to watch the Wildcats take on Missouri.

Fans in the Kroger Field stands will also see a pregame flyover. The crew from Sheppard Air Force Base attended Friday’s run-thru at Kroger Field. They didn’t just stand around and introduce themselves, either.

Boston College

Each year the Golden Eagles play the “Red Bandana Game” to honor one of their own, Welles Crowther. A hero that scaled the fiery World Trade Center and saved countless lives on 9/11, today Boston College will once again wear Welles’ red bandana to remember the sacrifice he made.

Rutgers

The state university of New Jersey will wear helmets today that feature names of the thousands that lost their lives on 9/11.

@RFootball

@RFootball

Mississippi State

When the Bulldogs host N.C. State in Starkville, the turf at Davis Wade Stadium will be red, white and blue.