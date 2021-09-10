CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dylan Cozens wants key leadership role right away with Sabres

By Paul Hamilton
 8 days ago

When speaking with Dylan Cozens this week following his on-ice session at Harborcenter, it was quite obvious he is looking forward to another season with the Buffalo Sabres this year.

