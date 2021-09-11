Georgia QB JT Daniels lobbying to play vs. UAB

Despite suffering an oblique injury, Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is lobbying the school’s training staff to let him play vs. UAB on Saturday, ESPN is reporting.

The Bulldogs intend to start redshirt freshman Carson Beck in his place, the report says.

The game, Georgia’s home opener, is at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Daniels, in his second season with the Bulldogs following a transfer from Southern California, completed 22 of 30 passes for 135 yards and an interception in Georgia’s season-opening 10-3 win over Clemson last week. The win vaulted Georgia up to No. 2 in the Associated Press poll.

According to The Athletic, both Daniels and Beck took snaps with the first-team offense at practice Wednesday. Georgia coach Kirby Smart told reporters the day prior that Beck is No. 2 on the team’s depth chart.

The Bulldogs might be able to get away with giving Daniels the week off against UAB, likely the weakest FBS opponent on their schedule — though the Blazers are the defending Conference USA champions and opened with a 31-0 win over Jacksonville State last week.

–Field Level Media

