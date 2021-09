St. Paul’s head coach Steve Mask knows exactly what to expect when he faces a Terry Curtis coached UMS-Wright team. “It’s always a challenge,” he said. “I like the fact that we get after each other, but I also like the fact that – when it’s over – it’s over. There won’t be many surprises in what they are going to do, but they always do it well.”

FOOTBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO