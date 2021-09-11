CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kris Jenner Responds To Kim Kardashian ‘SNL’ Season 47 Hosting Rumors

TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 6 days ago
Kim Kardashian ‘SNL‘ rumors are running rampant. Everyone wants to know if the rumors are true. Will Kim Kardashian be hosting the SNL Season 47 premiere?. Ever since SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels, Kris Jenner, and Kim were spotted at the Polo Lounge inside the Beverly Hills Hotel during a lunch meeting, speculation has continued to mount. While KUWTK fans believe Kim would make a fantastic host, so far, the answer remains unclear, according to Pop Culture.com. A rep for Kim’s momager Kris Jenner reveals that the meeting wasn’t NOT about Kim hosting, but it was mostly a general catch-up.

www.tvshowsace.com

