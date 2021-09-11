Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike) Reduced to Single Lane Next Week for Paving in Upper Salford Township
UPPER SALFORD TWP, PA — Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike) will be reduced to a single lane with flagging between Gerryville Pike and Old Sumneytown Pike in Upper Salford Township, Montgomery County, beginning on Monday, September 13, for roadway repair, reports the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The lane closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays and possibly Saturdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Saturday, October 16.www.mychesco.com
