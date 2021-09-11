Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike) Reduced to Single Lane Next Week for Paving in Upper Salford Township

WEST CHESTER, PA — If there is one lesson Hurricane Ida reinforced for Chester County, it is that we all must stay prepared for the unexpected. It is with that in mind that the Chester County Commissioners have proclaimed September as National Preparedness Month and joined with the County’s Department of Emergency Services in issuing a Public Preparedness Guide to help make Chester County families as ready as possible to protect themselves in the event of an emergency.

