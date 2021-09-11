CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

VIP AUDIO 9/10 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Lesnar shows up to confront Reigns at MSG, Usos vs. Profits, Becky-Belair contract signing, Edge vs. Rollins, The Demon arrives (22 min)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Brock Lesnar shows up to confront Roman Reigns at MSG, The Usos vs. The Street Profits, Becky Lynch-Bianca Belair contract signing, Edge vs. Seth Rollins, The Demon arrives, and more.

www.pwtorch.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar Come to Blows Over Paul Heyman On Smackdown

Paul Heyman found himself in a very uncomfortable position at the center of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar on Smackdown, with the two coming to blows over his services. The opening segment of tonight’s show saw Reigns come out with The Bloodline and Heyman and cut a promo demanding that Madison Square Garden acknowledge him. That brought out Lesnar, who hit the ring and forced Heyman to try and play peacemaker.
WWE
Bleacher Report

The Demon Is Back, Heyman's Reigns and Lesnar Dilemma, More SmackDown Fallout

This week's SmackDown took place at the historic Madison Square Garden, which means WWE management booked as many big moments as possible for the New York crowd. The show started off hot with Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Jimmy and Jey Uso being interrupted by Brock Lesnar. The Beast wanted an answer to his challenge for a title shot.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown video highlights: Brock Lesnar appears at MSG

WWE made its return to Madison Square Garden for last night's episode of SmackDown. The show was the first WWE event to take place at Madison Square Garden since the COVID-19 pandemic started. It was also held on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Brock...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Lesnar
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PRIMER 9/10: Edge vs. Rollins, Beast in the Garden, Becky and Bianca Sign, Profits Challenge Usos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR. I apologize to all PWTorch.com readers that you haven’t seen the primers for the last few weeks. My family and I have been through a rather serious situation that precluded me from allotting time to write the reports. WWE Then and Now has also been “on hold,” but I’m getting ready to restart that soon. Thank you all for your patience and understanding.
WWE
Fightful

Brock Lesnar Set To Appear On 9/10 WWE SmackDown At Madison Square Garden

The Beast is back on SmackDown! Well, almost. After over a year away from WWE, Brock Lesnar returned at last month's SummerSlam, confronting Roman Reigns after his match with John Cena. Lesnar hadn't been seen since WrestleMania 36 when he lost to Drew McIntyre. At SummerSlam, Reigns slinked away before...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msg#Min#Combat#Pwtorch#Bianca Belair
f4wonline.com

Usos vs. Street Profits, Rollins vs. Cesaro added to WWE SmackDown

WWE has added two matches to the card for tonight's episode of SmackDown. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will face off with The Street Profits in a non-title match on tonight's show. Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro will also take place on SmackDown tonight. Tonight's SmackDown will be headlined by...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Super SmackDown Preview For Tonight: MSG Return, Brock Lesnar, Title Match, More

Tonight’s WWE Super SmackDown on FOX will take place live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. WWE has announced that Brock Lesnar will appear on tonight’s show for his first blue brand appearance since October 2019. It’s believed that the feud with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will continue tonight. Reigns also has to build to his Extreme Rules title defense against Finn Balor.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Brock Lesnar Returns to SmackDown, Issues Challenge to Roman Reigns

Tonight's SmackDown got down to business fast, as the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns made his way out to the ring with The Usos and Paul Heyman by his side. He didn't get much time on the microphone though before Brock Lesnar came out, and he actually picked up a microphone when he got in the ring, much to the surprise of everyone. Lesnar doesn't typically do a lot of talking before he starts flinging people around, but this time he had words for Heyman, asking him why he didn't tell Reigns that he was at SummerSlam, and that set off some dominoes.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 9/9 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Fann ask whether Cole and Omega can coexist, is The Elite too big, when should Reigns fight Lesnar, KO, Triple H health, NXT refresh, New Japan, more (143 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann from the “Everything with Rich Fann” VIP podcast, the PWTorch Dailycasts’s Deep Dive, and the PWTorch East Coast Cast VIP edition. They begin with a look at the AEW ratings this week and an overview of C.M. Punk’s influence so far, they ask whether Adam Cole and Kenny Omega can or should coexist, is The Elite too big and how would it be best pruned, the prospects of Kevin Owens joining AEW, a look at AEW’s babyface and heel depth chart, when should Roman Reigns fight Brock Lesnar, thoughts on the Becky Lynch-Bianca Belair exchange and their progress as a heel and a lead babyface respectively, Drew McIntyre current situation, an early look at WWE Extreme Rules, reaction to Triple H’s health scare and reflecting on how his legacy for his pet project NXT is being demolished, what the NXT refresh could mean, the death of Daffney, frustration with New Japan this past weekend, MLW getting back up and running, Matt Cardona in contention as one of pro wrestling’s most fascinating people of 2021 with his reinvention, and more.
WWE
PWMania

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Confirmed For WWE Crown Jewel

WWE has announced Brock Lesnar vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns for their return to Crown Jewel on Thursday, October 21. The WWE Universal Title will be on the line for Lesnar vs. Reigns if Reigns retains over “The Demon” Finn Balor at WWE Extreme Rules on September 26. Regardless of what happens at Extreme Rules, Lesnar vs. Reigns will still happen in Saudi Arabia.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Paul Heyman Teases Twists & Turns For Brock Lesnar Vs. Roman Reigns Storyline

Paul Heyman recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post to promote Friday’s WWE Super SmackDown on FOX from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The show will feature Brock Lesnar’s first blue brand appearance since October 2019, and his first appearance since confronting WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the end of SummerSlam last month.
WWE
PWMania

Video: Demon Balor And Brock Lesnar Return To SmackDown

Tonight’s WWE Super SmackDown on FOX from Madison Square Garden saw the return of Finn Balor’s alter-ego, The Demon, and the blue brand return of Brock Lesnar. SmackDown opened with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos coming to the ring for a promo. Reigns talked about owning WWE, NYC and MSG, and told the crowd to acknowledge him. The Bloodline was then interrupted by Lesnar, who came to the ring to a big pop. Lesnar marched right into the ring and got in Reigns’ face, causing The Usos to step in front of Reigns and get in Lesnar’s face. Heyman took the mic and said he couldn’t understand why Lesnar was going for the Universal Title when they could successfully go after any other title in WWE. Lesnar interrupted and asked Heyman why he did not tell Reigns that he was going to be at SummerSlam. This upset Reigns but Heyman insisted he didn’t know Lesnar would be there. Reigns snatched his title belt from Heyman and exited the ring with The Usos while Lesnar laughed.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

9/17 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report and analysis of Bianca Belair Homecoming, Big E confronted Reigns, Roode vs. Boogs, Seth-Edge follow-up

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... LIVE FROM KNOXVILLE, TENN. AT UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE. -Clips aired of Seth Rollins attacking Edge last week. -Michael Cole gave a low-key introduction to Smackdown as the camera showed the crowd from a different angle than usual, high up and...
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE notes: Sami Zayn contract, banned words, Lesnar vs. Steveson

In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer dropped some WWE news and notes including Sami Zayn's contract status, the latest list of banned words, a potential WrestleMania match for two stars down the line and more. In talking about the recent news of Kevin Owens' WWE deal expiring at...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy