VIP AUDIO 9/10 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Lesnar shows up to confront Reigns at MSG, Usos vs. Profits, Becky-Belair contract signing, Edge vs. Rollins, The Demon arrives (22 min)

PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann from the "Everything with Rich Fann" VIP podcast, the PWTorch Dailycasts's Deep Dive, and the PWTorch East Coast Cast VIP edition. They begin with a look at the AEW ratings this week and an overview of C.M. Punk's influence so far, they ask whether Adam Cole and Kenny Omega can or should coexist, is The Elite too big and how would it be best pruned, the prospects of Kevin Owens joining AEW, a look at AEW's babyface and heel depth chart, when should Roman Reigns fight Brock Lesnar, thoughts on the Becky Lynch-Bianca Belair exchange and their progress as a heel and a lead babyface respectively, Drew McIntyre current situation, an early look at WWE Extreme Rules, reaction to Triple H's health scare and reflecting on how his legacy for his pet project NXT is being demolished, what the NXT refresh could mean, the death of Daffney, frustration with New Japan this past weekend, MLW getting back up and running, Matt Cardona in contention as one of pro wrestling's most fascinating people of 2021 with his reinvention, and more.

WWE ・ 8 DAYS AGO