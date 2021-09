Cristiano Ronaldo is on course to make his second Manchester United debut against Newcastle on Saturday - but what does the Portuguese forward's story at Old Trafford look like so far? The 36-year-old forward made a sensational return to the club where he made a name for himself last month in a $27.4 million (£19.8million) move from Juventus - 12 years after he left the Premier League giants in a then-world-record £80million to Real Madrid. Today, Ronaldo cuts a very different figure to the one that first arrived on English shores in 2003. His training images from this week show off a toned veteran who has traveled the world and won everything there is to win at Europe's elite level.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO