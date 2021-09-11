CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

PC, internet, smartphone: what’s the next big technological epoch?

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2duYiq_0bt7tXbB00

One of the challenges of writing about technology is how to escape from what the sociologist Michael Mann memorably called “the sociology of the last five minutes”. This is especially difficult when covering the digital tech industry because one is continually deluged with ‘new’ stuff – viral memes, shiny new products or services, Facebook scandals (a weekly staple), security breaches etc. Recent weeks, for example, have brought the industry’s enthusiasm for the idea of a “metaverse” (neatly dissected here by Alex Hern), El Salvador’s flirtation with bitcoin, endless stories about central banks and governments beginning to worry about regulating cryptocurrencies, Apple’s possible rethink of its plans to scan phones and iCloud accounts for child abuse images, umpteen ransomware attacks, antitrust suits against app stores, the Theranos trial and so on, apparently ad infinitum.

So how to break out of the fruitless syndrome identified by Prof Mann? One way is to borrow an idea from Ben Thompson, a veteran tech commentator who doesn’t suffer from it, and whose (paid) newsletter should be a mandatory daily email for any serious observer of the tech industry. Way back in 2014, he suggested that we think of the industry in terms of “epochs” – important periods or eras in the history of a field. At that point he saw three epochs in the evolution of our networked world, each defined in terms of its core technology and its “killer app”.

Epoch one in this framework was the PC era, opened in August 1981 when IBM launched its personal computer. The core technology was the machine’s open architecture and the MS-DOS (later Windows) operating system. And the killer app was the spreadsheet (which, ironically, had actually been pioneered – as VisiCalc – on the Apple II).

Epoch two was the internet era, which began 14 years after the PC epoch began, with the Netscape IPO in August 1995. The core technology (the “operating system”, if you like) was the web browser – the tool that turned the internet into something that non-geeks could understand and use – and the epoch was initially characterised by a vicious struggle to control the browser, a battle in which Microsoft destroyed Netscape and captured 90% of the market but eventually wound up facing an antitrust suit that nearly led to its breakup. In this epoch, search was the killer app and, in the end, the dominant use came to be social networking with the dominant market share being captured by Facebook.

Epoch three in Thompson’s framework – the era we’re in now – was the mobile one. It dates from January 2007 when Apple announced the iPhone and launched the smartphone revolution. Unlike the two earlier eras, there’s no single dominant operating system: instead there’s a duopoly between Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android system. The killer app is the so-called “sharing economy” (which of course is nothing of the kind), and messaging of various kinds has become the dominant communications medium. And now it looks as though this smartphone epoch is reaching its peak.

If that is indeed what’s happening, the obvious question is: what comes next? What will the fourth epoch be like? And here it’s worth borrowing an idea from another perceptive observer of these things, the novelist William Gibson, who observed that “the future is already here; it’s just not evenly distributed”. If that’s as profound as I think it is, then what we should be looking out for are things that keep bubbling up in disjointed and apparently unconnected ways, like hot lava spurts in Iceland or other geologically unstable regions.

So what can we see bubbling up in techland at the moment? If you believe the industry, metaverses (plural) – basically conceived as massive virtual-reality environments – might be a big thing. That looks to this observer like wishful thinking for psychotics. At any rate, at its extreme end, the metaverse idea is a vision of an immersive, video-game-like environment to keep wealthy humans amused in their air-conditioned caves while the planet cooks and less fortunate humans have trouble breathing. In that sense, the metaverse might just be a way of avoiding unpleasant realities. (But then, as a prominent Silicon Valley figure recently joked, maybe reality is overrated anyway.)

Two more plausible candidates for what will power future epochs are cryptography – in the sense of blockchain technology – and quantum computing. But an era in which these are dominant technologies would embody an intriguing contradiction: our current crypto tools depend on creating keys that would take conventional computers millions of years to crack. Quantum computers, though, would crack them in nanoseconds. In which case we might finally have to concede that, as a species, we’re too smart for our own good.

What I’ve been reading

Brace yourself

There’s a sobering opinion piece in the New York Times by historian Adam Tooze called What if the coronavirus crisis is just a trial run?

Proust’s Panmnemonicon is a meditation on rereading Proust by Justin EH Smith on his blog. A reminder that if you want to read Proust in your lifetime, you need to start now.

Domestic spies

Public Books has a terrific piece by Erin McElroy, Meredith Whittaker and Nicole Weber on the intrusion of surveillance tools into homes.

Comments / 1

Related
InvestorPlace

Square, Amazon, and PayPal All Believe This Technology Is the Next Big Thing in the Fintech World

Last month, Square (NYSE:SQ) made a huge $29 BILLION bet on the burgeoning “Buy Now, Pay Later” – or BNPL – industry by acquiring BNPL service provider AfterPay. Quick refresher: BNPL services allow for folks to buy a product today and pay for it through regularly scheduled installments in the future. It’s basically a credit card, except BNPL services normally don’t charge interest within agreed upon timeframes, because BNPL service providers don’t make their money off those interest payments – rather, they make their money through a commission fee on the initial transaction.
TECHNOLOGY
HipHopWired

No Surprise: Apple Announces New Family of iPhone 13 Smartphones, Here’s What’s New

As expected, Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 and some other new iterations of its other popular devices. The devil works hard, but Apple works harder when it comes to coming for your coins every year and trying to get people to upgrade the iPhone they more than likely just bought not even a full year ago. It’s been a successful formula for the company that Jobs built, and it’s probably going to continue with its newest flagship phone model, the iPhone 13.
CELL PHONES
bitcoinist.com

Google Partners With Dapper Labs Flow Blockchain

Google isn’t known for being a primary leader in the next generation of Web 3.0, but perhaps news this week could spur change on that front. The tech giant announced a partnership with Top Shot and Flow blockchain creator Dapper Labs. The partnership will allow Google to assist in scaling...
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

What Are the Next Big Trends in Virtual Property?

Virtual worlds have become popular because they enable users to experience something that is otherwise not possible in the real world. The possibilities are endless, and we are still only scratching the surface of what can be done in virtual worlds. The next big trend in virtual property is that...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mann
TechRepublic

Windows Insider says your PC won't get future builds. What next?

Here's how to remove a PC from Windows Insider updates and reset it to stay on Windows 10. If you don't remove unsupported devices from the program you're going to be left in an unsupported state. While it has its reasons, Microsoft's decision to enforce new hardware requirements in Windows...
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

Internet Of Things In Energy Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Cisco Systems, Davra Networks, IBM, Intel

The latest research on "Worldwide Internet Of Things In Energy Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS
Android Headlines

TRUiC Releases More AI-powered Startup Tools

Over 30 million small businesses operated in the U.S in 2020. The U.S. has more unicorn startups than any other country. TRUiC released a suite of free AI-powered startup tools. When you think of companies like Google, Amazon, and Facebook, what comes to mind? For one, they are all companies...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Tech#Apple I#Apple Computers#Ibm#Ms#Netscape#Iphone#Quantum
howtogeek.com

Update Your PC Now to Protect Windows 10 From Internet Explorer

No, that headline isn’t a joke. Unfortunately, there’s a significant vulnerability that’s actively being exploited in the wild through Internet Explorer and Office, and Microsoft has released a patch to fix it. You need to update your PC to protect it as soon as possible. Update to Fix This Zero-Day...
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

WhiteSource eases developers’ security burden by automating vulnerability detection and remediation

The separation between developers and security professionals has become an important barrier to the accelerated release of secure software products, especially during the increase in cybersecurity threats brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. While some organizations expect developers to become security experts, Israeli startup White Source Ltd., a platform that...
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

How to use Google’s Dialogflow CX to make a slack chat bot

An overview of Dialogflow CX and how to use it with Slack. A chatbot is one of the most critical must-haves for anyone running a business or writing a blog. Chatbots not only save time and effort by managing all of the repetitive information your support team needs to provide for each and every client, but they also improve customer satisfaction by quickly answering questions and resolving problems.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
GeekyGadgets

These Are The Hottest 5 Online Tools for Startups

According to recent studies, the United States has approximately 30.2 million registered and active companies. Choosing the correct business tool can make the difference between a company’s success and failure. Despite the fact that the tight lockout requirements have been lifted, an increasing number of people are opting to manage...
INTERNET
TechRadar

Tor Browser review

Tor’s open-source nature and prioritized privacy are modern ways to browse but there are other super-safe options that are easier to use. If you’re interested in internet privacy and which services gather information about you, Tor has likely come up in your research. Tor is free, open source software and its browser is maintained by volunteers and the Tor Project. It offers private browsing without censorship, surveillance, or tracking.
TECHNOLOGY
apppicker.com

How Artificial Intelligence Impacts Business

In the digital age of today, every business relies on technology in one form or another. While many take it for granted, entrepreneurial ventures depend on it more than people realize. Artificial intelligence or AI is one example of tech that many organizations have begun adopting due to its ability to drive down operational expenses, enhance efficiency, elevate the experience of consumers, and generate more revenue. In this piece, we’ll discuss how AI continues to change the way enterprises operate and its impact on business as a whole.
TECHNOLOGY
financemagnates.com

DMALINK Integrates Deep Learning Technology of Axyon AI

DMALINK announced on Wednesday that it has partnered with Axyon AI to enable Deep Learning artificial intelligence in dynamically managing liquidity. According to the company, this integration will assist in detecting market and order anomalies and create smart algos for trade execution. DMALINK will integrate Axyon AI’s technology into its...
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

Top 10 Things That Destroy Developers’ Productivity

Productivity is core to both individual and team success. Software engineers cannot grow in their careers if they are not productive. It does not matter how many hours they put into the job; if the outcome does not match the expectation, their entire effort can be futile. Today we have...
SOFTWARE
24/7 Wall St.

Cost of a Computer Every Year Since 1970

Once wildly expensive and inaccessible but to the very rich, computers today are one of the most ubiquitous technologies worldwide. The most basic model of an HP 3000 sold for $95,000 in 1972, the equivalent of more than $600,000 in today’s dollars, but not all personal computers released in the early 1970s cost as much. […]
COMPUTERS
Las Vegas Herald

5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Cisco, Extreme Networks, Verizon Communications

Latest released the research study on Global 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure.
MARKETS
The Guardian

The Guardian

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy