Spiers & Boden: Fallow Ground review – a walk on the bright side

This week on The Walking Dead, Daryl accidentally joins a cult!. The plot: After the attack, Daryl and Dog escape into the woods and find some buildings, complete the QTE to distract the guard, fight some Reapers and are separated. Daryl wanders through to the next morning and finds dog sitting with a Reaper who reveals herself to be Leah, his supposedly lost love! Leah’s missing family turns out to be the Reapers, however, and they found her again, hence why she vanished from that cabin. He’s captured and interrogated quite aggressively, but repeatedly claims he had only known this group for a week after crossing paths with them and trading. Another person from the group is there, but Daryl manages to get him to play along with the story. Leah tries to tell their leader, Pope, that Daryl could be useful to them but this only really works once Daryl gives them some vague information about who the leaders are and their numbers. Soon after, Daryl and Leah are trapped in a building that’s lit on fire intentionally and barely manage to get out–only to find that this was Daryl’s ‘rebirth’ of sorts and his initiation into the group. He has a sit down with Pope, who talks about the group’s time in Afghanistan, his faith wavering after the Fall, and then a miraculous night that revived his faith and made him believe his people are the Chosen Ones. At a bonfire meal after this, Pope suspects that one of them, Bossie, who carried a fallen brother back with him, may have run from the fight that killed the other, and shoves him into the fire, holding him down until he’s dead, declaring they always run into battle and into the fire.

