Watch Miley Cyrus Cover “Nothing Else Matters” With Metallica

Halsey‘s fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, is finally here. Produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the 13-track record is accompanied by an hour-long film of the same name, which was written by the songstress herself and directed by Colin Tiley. The album itself features no collaborations and solely focuses on Halsey’s craft and sound. The artist wrote the album when she fell in love and was trying to navigate her pregnancy, as per Pitchfork. “The writing zigzags between stability and self-sabotage.”

MUSIC ・ 21 DAYS AGO