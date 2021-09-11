CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Miley Cyrus Cover “Nothing Else Matters” With Metallica

By Peter Helman
Stereogum
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetallica just released an expanded reissue of their self-titled “Black Album” along with The Metallica Blacklist, a covers collection featuring 53 artists’ taking on “Black Album” songs. One of those artists is Miley Cyrus, who played “Nothing Else Matters” at Glastonbury a couple years ago and covered it on The Metallica Blacklist with Elton John, Watt, Yo-Yo Ma, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and Metallica’s own Robert Trujillo on bass. Yesterday, Cyrus joined Metallica on The Howard Stern Show to discuss the song and play it together. Watch their performance below.

Jimbo Perkins
5d ago

roflmao! I could definitely sing it better than her! wtf was that? butchered a perfectly good song!

