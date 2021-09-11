CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SOCCER FALLS 2-1 AFTER LATE GOAL FROM ROCKHURST, JARES GETS FIRST COLLEGIATE GOAL

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Minnesota Duluth soccer team lost a close game tonight, two goals to one, after the visiting Rockhurst Hawks scored the go-ahead goal in the 88th minute. Jackie Jares scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs tonight in the 47th minute, her first goal of the season and first collegiate goal. Sarah Stange recorded the assist -- also her first of the season. Jares' equalizer came just 13 seconds after Rockhurst scored their first goal of the game.

